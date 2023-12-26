A woman named Somakala, staying at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, died of COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday morning in KGH.

According to a press note, issued by KGH Superintendent P Ashok Kumar, the 51-year-old woman, B Somakala, was admitted to the Government TB & Chest Hospital on Friday 22 December. She was complaining of a respiratory problem and also suffering from multi-organ dysfunction. During the routine check-up, Somakala tested positive for COVID-19, this woman was then shifted to KGH where she died on Tuesday.

The KGH Superintendent opined that though she tested positive for corona, she might have died of other reasons as she had several other health issues. He said the hospital was fully prepared to meet any medical emergency. While advising the people to take all safety measures, the official said there was no need to panic in the wake of the rise coronovirus cases.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam went up to 20 on Monday.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.