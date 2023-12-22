On Friday, December 22, 2023, Andhra Pradesh joined the states of Telangana and Kerala, experiencing an increase in confirmed corona positive cases, as three individuals from Vizag showed symptoms of the illness. Subsequent testing revealed that they tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to reports, the three of them were taken to KGH. As per the orders of the Health Ministry of the state, KGH and other hospitals in the city are fully equipped to cater to these patients. 24 citizens were tested on Friday, out of which three turned out to be positive. The symptoms included mild cold, fever and throat pain.

Sources confirm that the three corona positive cases are in the Madhurwada area of Vizag. However, the doctors and authorities assure the citizens that there is nothing to be seriously worried about as the variant can be fully treatable. Citizens are advised to cautiously follow the precautions and wear face masks whenever they step out.

The surge in covid 19 cases alarms concern amongst the citizens. It is advised that the citizens of Vizag take extra care during this Christmas and New Year season to combat the spread of the disease.

