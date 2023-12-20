As COVID-19 cases are surging in India shortly after two years, the Union Health Ministry has advised all the states to be on high alert. Kerala and Telangana states have now made face masks compulsory again, to prevent the spread of the disease. The State of Andhra Pradesh is keen on taking necessary precautionary measures before the cases rise.

On Tuesday, 19 December 2023, the Health Ministry of the state ordered all the major hospitals to be fully prepared. According to reports, the authorities have spoken to KGH officials to make necessary arrangements for medicines, beds, and other equipment to tackle the COVID-19 cases in Vizag. They have also ordered KGH to have at least 160 beds ready, out of which 50 are oxygen beds and 100 are beds with ventilators.

The symptoms of this new JN 1 variant are largely similar to the previous variants. Hospital authorities and Health Ministry officials urge the citizens to take necessary precautions and wear facemasks to avoid the infection. The officials have also instructed other hospitals like VIMS, and other government hospitals in Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, and Bheemili in Vizag to make necessary arrangements to be prepared for the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Moreover, hospitals are said to be undertaking Covid-19 tests in the city from 21 December 2023. Citizens are requested to undergo testing in case they experience any of the common symptoms like cold, throat pain, difficulty in breathing, etc.

