As many as four fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Visakhapatnam district in the last two days taking the number of cases to 36. Of the 301 persons screened, four tested positive, according to the District Medical and Health Department. While 35 patients are under home isolation, one person is getting treatment in a hospital.

Advising the public to wear masks without fail amid rising COVID-19 cases, Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS said that a majority of those who tested positive are receiving treatment at home. He further said that only one or two cases were being reported for the past three weeks and the situation was well under control.

The district administration is fully geared up to meet any situation, expressed the collector. Besides ensuring oxygen supply, required medicines and PPE kits are being kept ready at hospitals amid the surge in cases, he said.

Beds were allotted separately at King George Hospital (KGH), Visakha Institue of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and chest hospital for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. When asked about the death of a person due to the virus, the collector stated there was no clarity yet on it.

