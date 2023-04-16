Saikanth Varma IAS took over as the Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Saturday, 15 April 2023. Talking to the media later, Varma said he would strive to work for the progress of the city on all fronts with the cooperation of all.

The new GVMC Commissioner further said that he would review the ongoing developmental works again under the purview of the corporation. Expressing happiness over being posted in Visakhapatnam, Varma thanked the State Government and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him an opportunity to serve the people here.

Later, Varma met Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari and discussed various issues related to the development of the city. Saikanth Varma, a 2015-batch IAS officer, was posted as the GVMC Commissioner in the recent reshuffle of IAS officers in the place of Raja Babu, who was moved to Vijayawada as District Collector.

He served as the Joint Collector of Kadapa District before the government reshuffled the officers. A native of Kurnool, Varma pursued IIIT in Chennai. He had worked for prestigious organisations such as Google and Amazon. As an IAS officer, he was posted as the Sub-Collector of Rajamahendravaram of East Godavari district. He also served as Project Officer of Seethampeta ITDA.

