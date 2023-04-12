This morning, CM Thrivikram Varma IPS took charge as the Commissioner of Visakhapatnam City Police in the presence of the top city officials. The outgoing CP, Ch Srikanth IPS, will move to Guntur to take up the responsibility as the Inspector General of Police.

Interacting with the three DCPs of Visakhapatnam, the new Commissioner of Police, CM Thrivikram Varma IPS, gained an insight into the prevailing conditions in the city. He also inquired about the various measures being taken to control the crime rate and other steps to curb rowdyism. Later, the new CP addressed the media and fondly reminisced his experience working as a DCP here in Vizag.

Spotlighting women’s safety in the city, the Commissioner emphasised that the top priority would be given to it. Further, he added that the police department would crack its whip on the extensive ganja smuggling in Visakhapatnam through persistent efforts. Varma stated that the police have a database of the smugglers and others involved in illegal drug trafficking in the city and would soon make the City of Destiny drug-free.

The Commissioner closed his address by citing the Director General of Police (DGP) and stated that hooliganism and rowdyism would be strictly eliminated, restoring peace in the city.

A 2005 batch IPS officer, he previously worked as the Superintendent of Police in the Srikakulam, Prakasam, and East Godavari districts. He also served as DCP of Visakhapatnam, an officer on special duty at Narsipatnam, and commandant of the Eighth Battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police, Kondapur.

