On 6 April 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 26-year-old man accused of a gold chain robbery under the MVP Police Station limits. According to a press release, the accused, G Lakshmana Rao, a resident of MVP Colony, robbed a chain weighing three-and-a-half tulas from the complainant’s residence.

This incident came to light when the complainant, K Prameela, approached the MVP PS, stating that a gold chain was stolen from her residence near the government high school in Appughar. According to the report by the Visakhapatnam City Police, the gold chain robbery occurred on 28 March 2023 at noon. Prameela informed the police that the chain had gone missing from a cupboard.

Upon receiving the complaint on 3 April 2023, the MVP PS officials initiated action and captured the robber on 6 April near Appughar. Upon interrogation, the accused, Lakshmana Rao, revealed that he mortgaged the stolen chain, reportedly worth Rs 87,000, at Kotak Mahindra Bank. It was also learnt that the accused is a regular customer at a mobile accessory store the complainant works. The police recovered the chain and booked the accused under the relevant sections.

