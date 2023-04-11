On Tuesday, 11 April 2023, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested an accused in a robbery case reported at the PM Palem Police Station. According to a press release by the police, the accused stole three smartphones, a Canon camera, and two gold chains weighing about four-and-a-half tulas on the intervening night of 9 and 10 April.

This crime came to light when the complainant, C Sai Krishna, an apartment dweller in Marikavalasa, approached the PM Palem PS, stating that the above-mentioned items went missing from his residence. As per the complainant, the accused broke in between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am to carry out the robbery. Upon waking up on Monday morning, Sai Krishna found that the upper entrance to his residence was open.

Learning that he had been robbed, he approached the Visakhapatnam City Police, who registered a robbery case at PM Palem. The officials formed teams and initiated a swift investigation into the crime, and arrested the accused in a quick span.

Addressing the media, the police revealed that the accused, Yerninti Krishna Babu, is a resident of Vizianagaram District and was previously involved in three property offences. The robber is addicted to a luxurious lifestyle and resorted to such crimes for easy money, added the press release. Upon arresting Rambabu, the police recovered the stolen items and a Yamaha R15 bike.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.