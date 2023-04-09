Close on the heels of the reshuffle of IAS officers, the Andhra Pradesh State Government has issued orders transferring 39 IPS officers. Among the reshuffled officers, CM Trivikram Varma, Inspector General of Police, Guntur, has been posted as the Commissioner of Police (CP), Visakhapatnam City. Varma, a 2005 batch IPS officer, previously worked as the Superintendent of Police in the Srikakulam, Prakasam, and East Godavari districts. He also served as DCP of Visakhapatnam, an officer on special duty at Narsipatnam, and commandant of the Eighth Battalion of Andhra Pradesh Special Police, Kondapur.

The present city police commissioner, Ch Srikanth, has been moved to Guntur and posted as the IG of Guntur. Srikanth took over as CP in April 2022.

The city of Visakhapatnam, once known for peace and tranquillity, is now witnessing a rise in crime, including murder, land grabbing, kidnapping, and extortion. The city has also become a hub for ganja smuggling, and many people, particularly the youth, have been arrested on charges of involvement in the illegal trade.

Touted as the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh, the city has become a hive of political and official activity, making the maintenance of law and order a challenging task for the police. Against this backdrop, the appointment of Trivikram Varma as the new Commissioner (CP) of Visakhapatnam City Police is seen as a positive step towards restoring order in the city. His experience and track record as a police officer will be crucial in addressing the rising crime graph and ensuring that the city continues to be a safe place for its citizens.

Article written by Lakkoju Nagesh Babu, senior journalist and Column Editor.