Kadapa Joint Collector Saikanth Varma has been transferred and appointed as the new GVMC Commissioner, replacing Raja Babu. Additionally, Anakapalle Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari was transferred and appointed as the Seetampeta ITDA Project Officer. She assumed the position of Joint Collector on April 4 last year and was replaced by Tribal Welfare Director, Jahnavi.

Santhosha Rao, CMD of APEPDCL, was also transferred. The other official who was transferred from this region was Paderu ITDA Project Officer R. Gopalakrishna. He was moved to the Commissioneriate of Survey, Settlements, and land records as its Additional Director.

In a major exercise, the AP State Government reshuffled 57 IAS officers, including the Collectors of eight districts. The Collectors of Sri Satya Sai, Vizianagaram, Kurnool, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur, Bapatla, and Krishna were among those transferred.