Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P Raja Babu has been transferred and posted as the District Collector of Krishna. The Andhra Pradesh State Government issued an order to this effect on Thursday night. Rajababu, who took over as the GVMC Commissioner in September last, was in the office for over seven months.
Krishna District Collector Ranjit Bhasha was moved to Bapatla, while S Shanmohan was appointed as the Collector of Chittoor, and S Srijana became the new Collector of Kurnool. M. Harinarayan was made the Collector of Nellore, while Anantapur Collector Nagalakshmi was shifted to Vizianagaram. P. Arunbabu was appointed as the Collector of Sri Satya Sai District, and M. Gouthami became the new Collector of Anantapur.
This reshuffle, which took place one year ahead of the general elections scheduled for May next year, assumes significance.
