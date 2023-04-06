Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the much-publicised family doctor scheme in Andhra Pradesh. Addressing a meeting held at Linganguntla in Palnadu district to mark the occasion, the Chief Minister said under the scheme, bed-ridden patients would be treated at their doorstep and they need not go to the hospital.

The concept would become a role model for the entire nation and other states would follow it, observed the CM. Besides the conduct of medical tests, as many as 105 types of medicines would be available at village clinics, said Jagan. Moreover, every PHC would have two specialist doctors and an ambulance would be linked to each, he added.

While one doctor would stay at the PHC, the other would visit the YSR village clinic to offer medical service to the patients, Jagan Mohan Reddy explained. Pointing out that many of the poor benefited from Arogya Sri when it was introduced by his late father and the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, he alleged that the scheme was watered down during the TDP regime. According to the top priority of health, the present government has been allocating more funds for the sector when compared to the previous TDP regime, he said.

Free service

Addressing the gathering, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Health V Rajani said the family doctor scheme was aimed at providing medical service to the needy in villages free of cost. Party leaders, officials and others participated in the programme.

