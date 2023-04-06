On Wednesday, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the National President of Telugu Desam and a former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, delivered a speech at the Zonal Committee Meeting held by TDP at the Vizag Convention Centre in Visakhapatnam.

The TDP Chief Chandra Babu Naidu said equal importance was given to all communities during the TDP regime. “Welfare of SCs is possible only when the TDP returns to power,” he said. Expressing his fondness for Visakhapatnam, Naidu claimed that the YSRCP’s ascension to power in Andhra Pradesh has led to an increase in ganja smuggling and gun violence in the city. “Valuable lands are being encroached upon. Once I return to power, I will establish an SIT to investigate all instances of land grabbing.”

The TDP National President sounded a warning about Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been labeled as the Chief Minister with the highest net worth, suggesting that this development could be a cause for concern for the YSRCP chief.

He said that the TDP’s recent victory in the graduates’ MLC elections was just a glimpse of what’s to come and that this triumph has significantly uplifted the morale of the party’s members. Naidu was accorded a rousing reception when he reached the venue. Party workers, who gathered in large numbers, raised slogans in his favour.

At the outset of the gathering, K. Atchannaidu, the TDP Party State President, acknowledged the contribution of the people of North Andhra in securing the party’s win in the graduate MLC elections. The Zonal Committee meeting held in Vizag was attended by several prominent TDP leaders, including MPs, MLAs, and other officials from North Andhra.

Article written by Lakkoju Nagesh Babu, senior journalist, and Column Editor.