Upsetting the apple cart of the ruling YSRCP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) came out with flying colours in the graduates MLC constituency polls in North Andhra and East Rayalaseema, where elections were held on March 14. Meanwhile, uncertainty continues in the West Rayalaseema graduates constituency as counting gets delayed. The race between the YSRCP and the TDP candidates was neck and neck in the constituency.

The ruling party also showed its supremacy in the two teachers’ constituencies in East and West Rayalaseema. Similarly, the YSRCP bagged all the nine local bodies MLC seats. In the North Andhra graduates constituency, V. Chiranjeevi Rao of TDP won the seat. He defeated his nearest YSRCP rival, S Sudhakar. Sitting MLC PVN Madhav of BJP lost the seat to TDP.

Despite its vigorous campaign, the ruling party failed to garner the support of the graduates in the constituency. Neither the much-publicised capital talk nor the success of the Global Investors Summit had any impact on voters. It seems the voters are not happy with the four-year rule of the YSRCP and also with the ‘Navaratnas’.

In no round was the YSRCP candidate in lead and the route was complete after the last round. The ruling party’s failure to bring pressure on the Centre on key issues like VSP privatisation and fund allocation for the new rail zone seems to have influenced the voters against it. Similarly, the growing unemployment and price rise appeared to have an impact on the verdict.

In celebration mode

Jubilant over the party’s win, the TDP cadre celebrated the occasion at the counting centre and other parts of the city. Party MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishnababu was among those who joined the celebrations. Commenting on the TDP win, party senior leader Ch Ayyannapathrudu said, “Fed up with the YSRCP misrule in the last four years, voters rejected it.” Another leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao said it was a slap on the face of the ruling party. Enthused by the party’s show in the North Andhra MLC elections, TDP rank and file celebrated the victory all over.

