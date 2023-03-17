With the first preference vote failing to decide the victory of the TDP candidate in the North Andhra MLC elections, the process of elimination and counting of the second preference vote began on Friday evening in Visakhapatnam. The result of the poll may be out in the night. The East Rayalaseema graduates constituency is facing an identical situation and the officials have commenced second preference vote counting.

TDP candidate V Chiranjeevi Rao got a majority of over 27,000 votes after the completion of eight rounds of the counting of first preference votes. Nevertheless, he did not cross the magic figure, falling short by over 11,000 votes to be declared winner of the MLC elections in the North Andhra graduates constituency.

While he received 82,958 votes in his favour, YSRCP candidate S Sudhakar got 55,749 first-preference votes. The situation was similar in the East Rayalaseema graduates constituency, where the TDP candidate was well ahead of its nearest YSRCP rival. However, he could not get the required first preference vote, and as a result, counting of the second preference vote was taken up.

The ruling party, however, had its last laugh in the West Rayalaseema graduates constituency, where the party candidate emerged victorious. The party also showed its supremacy in the two teacher’s constituencies in East and West Rayalaseema. Similarly, the YSRCP bagged all the nine local bodies MLC constituencies.

