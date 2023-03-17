The Telugu Desam Party established an early lead in the North Andhra graduates MLC elections, for which counting was taken up on Thursday in Visakhapatnam, and the process may continue till Friday evening.

When reports last came in, Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao of TDP was ahead of his nearest rival S Sudhakar of YSRCP, while PVN Madhav of BJP and K Ramaprabha of PDF were trailing behind. Even as the counting began in Visakhapatnam, the AP High Court, on receiving a petition from a contestant, ruled that the result announcement of the North Andhra MLC Elections would be subject to its final verdict.

In the West Rayalaseema graduates constituency, YSRCP was leading over the TDP candidate. In the East Rayalaseema graduates constituency, the TDP candidate established an early lead.

The YSRCP romped home in the East Rayalaseema teachers constituency, while the party candidate was ahead in the West Rayalaseema teachers constituency.

YSRCP bags all local bodies seats

The ruling YSRCP bagged all the nine local bodies MLC seats in the State. While elections were unanimous for five local bodies seats, polling was held for the remaining four on 14 March.

The constituencies where the elections were unanimous were Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore and East Godavari. Nominations of the TDP candidate and four independents were rejected in these constituencies on different grounds.

In the remaining four constituencies, YSRCP candidates N Rama Rao (Srikakulam), A Madhu Sudhan (Kurnool), K Srinivasa Rao and V Ravindranath (Kurnool) were declared elected after counting.

