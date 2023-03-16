The declaration of the result of the North Andhra Graduates MLC constituency elections, for which counting was taken up at Swarna Bharati Indoor Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Thursday, is likely to be delayed.

According to officials, the counting process will take over 12 hours. Besides, the AP High Court, following a petition by a contestant, in its order, stated that the result announcement would be subject to its final verdict. Owing to the two factors, the North Andhra MLC elections result may be announced late at night or on Friday upon counting votes in Visakhapatnam. The counting is being taken up in two phases with the participation of two teams.

As many as 37 candidates are in the fray and the main contest is only among four candidates- PVN Madhav of BJP, S Sudhakar of YSRCP, V Chiranjeevi Rao of TDP and Ramaprabha of PDF. The YSRCP has fielded the candidate in the constituency for the first time after the party’s inception while MLC Madhav is presently representing the constituency.

Taking the election as a prestigious one, the main parties campaigned vigorously for their candidates’ victory. The opposition parties accused the ruling party of indulging in irregularities like the distribution of money and registration of bogus votes. Over two lakh graduates cast their vote during the MLC elections in the constituency spreading over six districts (Srikakulam, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, and Anakapalli).

