This morning, a freak road accident near Aganampudi, Visakhapatnam, took the lives of two persons travelling on a bike. As per preliminary reports, the incident happened when the two-wheeler hit a lorry from behind. The details of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

The Visakhapatnam City Police have registered a case and are investigating the road accident.

