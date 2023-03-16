Yes! The weekend, our favourite time of the week is finally here! Vizagites are in fortune as there are a bunch of entertaining events scheduled to take place this weekend. If you’re trying to find ways to beat boredom, then these might be worth a shot. Filled with lots of laughter, groovy music, and entertainment-packed parties, they promise a lovely time. Having said that, here are the upcoming events in Vizag to have the best time this weekend.

Here is a list of the upcoming events in Vizag this weekend.

AAP MANOGE NAHI!, Inder Sahani

Kickstart your weekend with a barrel of laughs with Inder Sahani, a Delhi-based comedian. The talented comedian is making a comeback in Vizag with the new show, AAP MANOGE NAHI! on Friday, 17 March 2023. Inder Sahani has toured 50+ cities and will be performing a show put up by The Grin Club, a leading stand-up comedy producer across Andhra Pradesh. Interesting human stories that often begin with the term ‘AAP MANOGE NAHI’ will be talked about during the show. So make your way to The Park, and experience nonstop gales of laughter. Grab your tickets from BookMyShow now!

Aikyam Band, Welcom Hotel Grand Bay

Grooving to some melodious music sounds like a good way to detox, doesn’t it? If that’s your plan for the upcoming weekend, then Welcom Hotel Grand bay is your destination. Aikyam is a five-member band that has taken the masses by storm. With symphonies in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and English, the band is set to impress Vizagites with all their might. The musical night will be held at Marco Polo Lounge Bar on 18 March 2023. To know more, contact +91 6309024745 or +91 6309716464.

Bollywood Night, Novotel

Electrifying Bollywood beats and non-stop fun is ahead of us as DJ Zyro and DJ Rahul are on their way to Vizag this weekend. Bring out your party spirit and head to Novotel on 18 March 2023 for an entertaining night. Don’t forget to put on some comfortable shoes as you will not be leaving the dance floor! Contact +91 7799888068 to reserve your tables.

Real Men Don’t Cry, The Vizag Komedians

Spend your weekend surrounded by good laughter, amazing food, and warm coffee with an upcoming stand-up comedy show ‘Real Men Don’t Cry’ by Vizag Komedians. The group includes Akash Singh, Sarat Uday, Rafiq, Gnan (Letha Nibba), and Sai S. The show will feature jokes about real-life observations, relationships, work-life balance, and other quirky perspectives. Grab your tickets and make your way to Cafe Enchante, on Lawsons Bay Colony Main Road. Grab your tickets right away from BookMyShow!

