Listen up, Vizagites! We have some news to dispel your mid-week blues. Brace yourselves for an evening full of side-splitting laughter, for Vizag Komedians is bringing Comicstaan Season 1 finalist, Shankar Chugani, to the city! This standup comedy show is just the place to be if you’re looking to indulge in something new and exciting this weekend in Vizag.

Get ready for some Monkey Business!

This Saturday, 25 May 2024, Comedian Shankar Chugani is set to take the stage in Vizag.

All geared up to evoke hoots of laughter from the audience for a good 1 hour and 10 minutes, Shankar Chugani is going to perform an English comedy show entitled ‘Monkey Business’.

Having toured the country twice, and performed in over 1200 shows and multiple comedy festivals, Shankar Chugani has been making people laugh uproariously for nearly a decade. If you are seeking respite from the monotony of everyday life, Shankar Chugani’s witty jokes and unmatchable energy levels are just what you need to energise yourself and gear up for a new week.

The show will be held at Fairfield by Mariott, Visakhapatnam from 7:00 pm onwards. You can book your tickets through BookMyShow or contact +91 9110741565 for an unforgettable evening.

Vizag Komedians is one of the most reputed stand-up troupes in Vizag that has been fostering the growing community of standup comedy enthusiasts since 2017. They regularly organise open mics at local cafes and produce standup comedy shows to encourage up-and-coming comics and keep the community growing.

Read also- True crime to comedy: 5 must-watch mini-series to binge this weekend!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such updates.