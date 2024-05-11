With the polling day coming up on Monday, a long weekend is on the horizon – the perfect window of time to binge a mini-series! If you have no big plans for this long weekend and are looking for a weekend watch, take a look at this watchlist we have curated, and immerse yourself in the world of mini-series on OTT!

1. Heeramandi

Heeramandi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest opus that took the internet by storm, is set in pre-independence India and follows the lives of the courtesans of Lahore’s Heera mandi, a red-light district. This period drama delves into the story of two arch nemeses, Fareedan and Mallikajaan, and their battle to reign Heeramandi. This eight-episode limited series makes for the perfect weekend binge.

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Baby Reindeer:

Baby Reindeer is Netflix’s new dark comedy-drama that’s based on true events. It follows the story of comedian and bartender, Donny Dunn, who is incessantly stalked and harassed by Martha, a woman he meets at the bar he works at. It chronicles his confrontation with deeply hidden trauma in the face of intense stalking. This critically acclaimed mini-series is the perfect weekend watch for those who love a good thriller.

Where to watch: Netflix

3. Mamla Legal Hai:

This eight-part Hindi courtroom drama, unlike typical crime series, is a humorous take on the proceedings of a sessions court. The show deals with several light-hearted real-life courtroom incidents.

If you’re looking for a light-hearted comedy that will make you laugh till your stomach hurts, this show is the ideal pick.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. The Asunta Case:

The Asunta Case is a chilling crime series inspired by real events that follow the murder of Asunta Basterra. The plot revolves around the parents of Asunta Basterra who file a missing person case after their daughter disappears. The investigation quickly backfires.

Watch this mini-series that will have you glued to your screen to find out what actually went down!

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Thank You, Next:

This quirky romantic-comedy series tells the story of a young lawyer who dives into the modern dating pool after getting betrayed by her first love. The plot revolves around her attempts to navigate the modern dating world. If you’re looking for an easy, feel-good watch for the weekend, this show would be the best pick.

Where to watch: Netflix

Whether you’re looking for a chilling thriller, a true crime series, or a light-hearted comedy, this watchlist has got you covered. Check out these trending mini-series on OTT and binge away!

Read also- Now playing: 7 must-watch movies hitting the theatres in May!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.