There have been many OTT releases worldwide this week. When there are limitless entertainment options, it is a little tough to browse and select the ones that interest you. Sometimes the most popular titles get boring quickly, and the ones that get overshadowed are the ones that are worthy of your time. If you think the same, you are at the right place! Here’s a list of which OTT releases this week you should watch or otherwise skip.

The Winning Bunch:

These releases on OTT have won audience and critics alike. If you don’t want to take risks and lose precious time, but want something with a solid entertaining plot, these are your best bet!

1. Sirens

Based on Sirens, a figure in Greek mythology, this series revolves around three beautiful women, Simon, Michaela, and Devon. The entire story is written in five episodes, making it perfect for a late night binge. The characters, screenplay, and raw realization of the storyline makes this series a must-watch. Helmed by a star studded cast of Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Julianne Moore, the series delivered a complex and enjoyable dark comedy series.

2. Nine Puzzles

This ongoing Korean drama has an unusual release schedule. With a total of 11 episodes, the premier week saw the release of 6 episodes. This is a win for the audience, who can binge the series and wait for the three episodes over the weeks. Although the beginning of the series might be slow for some, the drama delivers in terms of building suspense. Written by Lee Eun-min who helmed Tunnel (2017), a global sensation, this Korean drama is a must-watch for thriller lovers!

3. Forget You Not

This series is for those who love emotional and dramas surrounding family. Forget You Not is a powerful series that portrays the complex relationships of family, courage to change, and strength of letting go. This series feels like taking a little peak into the main character’s life and watch as she navigates her path of choice.

P.S: Watch this series with a box of tissues. Trust us, you’ll need them.

Lost or Found?

Not every release delivers what was promised. While there are certain entertaining aspects, there is something lacking in these releases. So, proceed with caution.

1. Real Men

Promising a series of dark comedy and realism, this series falls short in the direction of the screenplay. Some characters do not have a definite position in the series, making a potential comedy feel like a snooze button. While the intention of portraying toxic masculinity was the goal, the series feels confused as to what the message is.

2. Fountain of Youth

A group of misfits, leading an excursion towards a mythical site in a path riddled with traps. Sounds exciting, right? The movie fails to reach the expectation set with cliche setups, plot holes, and predictable characters. There are some good action sequences that make this movie worth watching, but there are problems which are glaringly obvious.

3. Fear Street: Prom Queen

While this is probably one of the most anticipated OTT releases of this week, the slasher movie has disappointed many fans. The characters of the movie are described as cringe and irritating in some reviews, and the other reviewers lamented the loss of the fear factor during the kills. The first three movies in this installment had a plot and a strong main lead, both of which are deprived in this stand-alone movie.

Well, there you have it, a no-nonsense list of OTT releases this week you should watch or skip. With this list, you can decide which is a release worth your time or better off skipping. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, weigh the pros and cons, and binge your pick!

