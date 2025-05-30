The weekend has officially begun! With the start of a fresh Friday evening comes the search for fun new things to do. While going out has its perks, there’s little that matches the joy of staying at home with a cuddly blanket, a big bag of chips, and an addictive movie or TV show to binge. As always, OTT platforms are pumping out the best content they can to keep you entertained all weekend long. Whether you want a cute romance to make you “aww,” a horrifying thriller to give you goosebumps, or even an action film that gives you main character feels, here are 8 new OTT releases this week that’ll be a visual treat:

1. Hit: The Third Case

In the gripping third instalment of the HIT franchise, Nani takes on the role of Arjun Sarkaar, a top officer in the Homicide Intervention Team. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film follows Arjun as he’s dispatched from Visakhapatnam to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of brutal murders.

Known for his unorthodox methods, Arjun’s relentless pursuit of a group of elusive killers begins to blur the line between justice and personal obsession. What unfolds is a tense, layered thriller packed with psychological intensity.

OTT Platform: Netflix

2. A Complete Unknown

Directed by James Mangold and based loosely on Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric!, this biographical musical stars Timothée Chalamet as a young Bob Dylan.

Set in the early 1960s, the film captures the transformative years of Dylan’s life as he arrives in New York, ignites a musical revolution, and makes the controversial move away from folk to electric. The film, which earned eight Oscar nominations, delves into Dylan’s personal relationships, restlessness, and the cultural shockwaves he set off.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. Thudarum

Set against the peaceful backdrop of Ranni, this Malayalam drama centres on Shanmugham, a humble taxi driver whose most cherished possession is his ageing Ambassador car. When the car mysteriously vanishes, Shanmugham finds himself at a crossroads, forced to evaluate what truly matters to him.

With emotional depth and tender storytelling, Thudarum touches hearts through its portrayal of attachment, loss, and resilience.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

4. Our Unwritten Seoul

Led by the charismatic Park Bo Young, this Korean drama follows twin sisters who, despite sharing faces, couldn’t be more different.

One is a spirited ex-athlete, the other a disciplined corporate employee. When personal struggles lead them to switch identities, the sisters embark on a journey of self-discovery, love, and emotional healing. This soulful drama navigates themes of identity and connection with warmth and sensitivity. If you love K-dramas that center around life and conflict, this is one of the new OTT releases this week that should be on your list.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Captain America: Brave New World

Anthony Mackie returns as Sam Wilson in Marvel’s latest superhero saga. Now officially bearing the shield as Captain America, Sam is thrust into international turmoil after meeting the newly elected U.S. President, Thaddeus Ross.

What follows is a high-stakes confrontation with a looming global conspiracy. With its fast-paced action and bold character arc, Brave New World promises to be a thrilling ride for Marvel fans.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

6. Good Boy

Former Olympic athletes trade in their medals for police badges in this fresh and fierce Korean drama. Good Boy follows a special task force made up of ex-Olympians now serving as elite officers, using their athletic prowess to take down violent criminals. With a compelling mix of action, camaraderie, and social commentary, the show is led by Park Bo Gum and Kim So Hyun and directed by Shim Na Yeon.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Andhar Maya

Set in the lush Konkan region, Andhar Maya plunges viewers into the eerie tale of the Khatu family’s annual visit to their ancestral mansion. What begins as a routine family reunion soon descends into chaos as sinister events begin to unfold.

Haunting secrets, psychological twists, and supernatural undertones converge in this gripping web series that explores trauma, inheritance, and survival in a chillingly beautiful setting.

OTT Platform: Zee5

8. Lost in Starlight

A futuristic romance with retro charm, Lost in Starlight is set in the year 2050 in Seoul. It tells the story of Nan-Young, an astronaut preparing for a mission to Mars, and Jay, a passionate musician who restores vintage sound equipment. Their paths cross when Nan-Young seeks to repair her late mother’s record player.

As their relationship deepens, they must confront the impossible task of sustaining love across galaxies. A poetic tale of connection, memory, and longing. If you’re into romance and sci-fi, this is one of the new OTT releases this week that will resonate with you.

OTT Platform: Netflix

9. Kankhajura

Adapted from the Israeli series Magpie, Kankhajura is a suspenseful crime drama set in a shadowy version of Goa. Ashu, recently released from prison after 14 years, returns home hoping to reconnect with his estranged brother Max. But the past is never truly buried. As they grapple with unresolved trauma, hidden letters and dark secrets emerge, dragging them into a dangerous maze of deceit. Can they uncover the truth before it consumes them?

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

10. Sirens

Devon suspects something is off about her sister Simone’s new relationship with her powerful, enigmatic boss, Michaela Kell. But what starts as a concern quickly spirals into a tense weekend of revelations at Michaela’s luxurious beach estate. With razor-sharp commentary on power, class, and femininity, Sirens is a darkly comedic psychological thriller that’s equal parts sexy and sinister.

OTT Platform: Netflix

The new OTT releases this week are full of variety and excellence. So grab your snacks, settle into your favourite spot, and hit play on these movies and shows that will entertain you from start to finish.