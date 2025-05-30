Karate Kid: Legends, the sixth instalment in the Karate Kid franchise, has hit theatres and gained several positive reviews. This movie follows in the footsteps of the forty-year-old franchise, drawing a clear path forward. Set in the timeline after the ending of Cobra Kai, Karate Kid: Legends brings together Jackie Chan as Mr Han and Ralph Maccio as Daniel LaRusso. If you are a die-hard fan of martial arts media and want to know more series and movies to watch, this article is for you. Here are some similar movies and series to Karate Kid: Legends to watch!

1. Enter the Dragon (Amazon Prime Video)

Lee, a Shaolin martial artist, travels to an isolated island undercover as a spy for the British Intelligence to take down an opium lord, Han. Lee has to blend in and participate in a fighting tournament to protect his identity. Will Lee be successful in his mission and keep his identity hidden till the end?

This is one of the most influential martial arts movies, influencing many mainstream media such as comics, video games, and anime.

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (JioHotstar)

Master Hamato encounters an accident in a narrow lane while walking with his four turtles. During the accident, he and the turtles are exposed to a mutating substance, making Hamato take the appearance of a rat, while the turtles adopt human features. Hamato retreats to the sewers and teaches the four turtles his knowledge of Ninjutsu. Now teenagers, the four turtles venture to the surface to fight the evil alien race, Kraang.

3. Kung Fu Panda Franchise (Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5)

Po is a Kung Fu fanatic who wants to learn Kung Fu instead of inheriting his father’s noodle shop. Grand Master Oogway, chooses Po as the next Dragon Warrior during a legendary event. What starts as a dream soon becomes a reality for Po, where he needs to realize his inner potential to become the peace-protecting Dragon Warrior he is destined to be.

Popular for its heartwarming personal transformation and cunning villains, the Kung Fu Panda franchise is truly an entertaining watch.

4. Baki (Netflix)

Intending to surpass his father, Yujiro Hanma, Baki leaves behind the traditional training methods and sets out to meet dangerous inmates. He begins to hone his skills and develop his techniques, but can Baki surpass his father?

5. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5)

Master Li Mu Bai entrusts his sword to his lover, Yu Shu Lien for safekeeping. But the sword gets stolen in the middle of the night by a masked thief. Filled with anger, Shu Lien embarks on a journey to retrieve the sword.

6. The Brothers Sun (Netflix)

After an assassination attempt on a powerful Taiwanese leader takes place, the eldest son, Charles Sun, travels to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen and brother Bruce, who are hidden from the family’s truth. But as the deadliest society group against the Sun Family, Bruce and Charles must work together to protect the family.

The next time you’re looking for action-packed and heartwarming stories in movies and series similar to Karate Kid: Legends, try watching the six listed here.

