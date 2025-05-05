1. Nightcrawler

A gritty look into the dark underbelly of crime journalism. Lou Bloom, a petty thief, stumbles into the world of freelance crime reporting in Los Angeles.

Equipped with a camcorder and police scanner, Lou starts capturing shocking footage of violent crimes and selling it to Nina, a TV news director desperate for ratings. But soon, his ambition spirals into obsession, blurring the lines between observer and instigator.

OTT Platform: Apple TV

2. Argo

Set during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, this political thriller follows a CIA agent who poses as a Hollywood producer scouting locations for a fake sci-fi movie. Behind this bizarre cover is a daring rescue mission to extract six American diplomats trapped in Tehran.

OTT Platform: JioCinema

3. Vodka Diaries

In the snowy backdrop of Manali, ACP Ashwini Dixit investigates a string of murders tied to a mysterious nightclub named Vodka Diaries. The case gets personal and chilling when his wife disappears, sending him down a spiralling path of confusion, danger, and psychological breakdown.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Prisoners

When two young girls go missing and the police fail to act fast enough, Keller Dover takes matters into his own hands. As the clock ticks and suspicions grow, Keller risks everything, including his sanity, in his desperate search for answers.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

5. The Perfection

A twisted tale of jealousy, trauma, and revenge. Charlotte, a troubled musical prodigy, reunites with her former academy and its new star, Elizabeth. Their meeting triggers a series of eerie and shocking events that spiral into a nightmarish crescendo.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Bhram

Starring Kalki Koechlin, Bhram follows Alisha Khanna, a novelist suffering from PTSD after a traumatic car accident.

Seeking solace in Shimla, she moves in with her sister but begins to experience supernatural encounters. Are these ghostly visions just hallucinations, or is she unravelling a mystery far darker than expected?

OTT Platform: Zee5

7. The Game

Nicholas Van Orton, a wealthy and emotionally distant banker, is gifted a ticket to an enigmatic “game” by his brother. What starts off as an entertaining diversion quickly turns into a terrifying ordeal that threatens to destroy everything he knows and trusts.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. The Visit

Two siblings travel to rural Pennsylvania to meet their grandparents for the first time. At first, Nana and Pop Pop seem like any other elderly couple. But strange and disturbing behavior soon forces the kids to uncover a chilling secret and wonder if they’ll ever make it home.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

9. Andhadhun

Akash, a blind pianist (or is he?) finds himself tangled in a murder case when he becomes an unwitting witness to the crime. What unfolds is a brilliantly layered narrative of deceit, irony, and unexpected twists.

Available to Rent/Buy: YouTube

10. Game Over

Swapna, a video game developer living with PTSD, must confront her worst fears when a masked intruder breaks into her home. What follows is a tense and gripping survival tale with a unique psychological twist.

OTT Platform: Netflix