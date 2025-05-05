The week has officially started, so it is time for a weekly round-up of OTT releases. The line-up includes heartwarming romance, family connections, suspense, and thrillers, ensuring something for every streamer. Whether you want to get a dose of entertainment or find your new watch, you are at the right place! Here are the latest OTT releases for this week which are worth your time!

1. The Devil’s Plan: Death Room (Netflix)

The brain-twisting reality show is back for another season!

The competitors use their wits, wisdom, strategy, and betrayal to survive the game and walk away with the prize. The preview promises episodes filled with entertainment and suspense, setting the stage for the show.

Streaming from: May 6th

2. Last Bullet (Netflix)

The indestructible car genius Lino is back to face off with the corrupt commander and Areski who ruined his life. The adrenaline-rushing trilogy will conclude with this latest instalment.

Streaming from: May 7th

3. FOREVER (Netflix)

First love is forever.

This romantic-drama movie revolves around two childhood sweethearts who navigate their lives through first love, heartbreak, and joy. Inspired by the Judy Blume classic, Forever promises to deliver a romantic entertainer, making this latest release a must-watch for romance lovers!

Releasing from: May 8th

4. Blood of Zeus Season Three (Netflix)

Picking up from where the previous season ended, the King of Titans, Kronos, resurfaces again, with vengeance on his mind. Heron, the illegitimate son of Zeus, is now in the middle of a brutal war that will endanger humanity. Facing his destiny and true calling, all hope is on Heron to stop the impending danger.

Releasing from: May 8th

5. Good Bad Ugly (Netflix)

After quitting violence and the dangerous life of being a gangster, AK surrendered himself to authorities in hopes of leading a peaceful life with his wife and son. But that seems bleak when AK’s son is kidnapped. Enraged, AK relapses into his previous activities and escapes from prison on the hunt to find his son and the captivator.

Streaming from: May 8th

6. NONNAS (Netflix)

Nothing beats the feel of a homemade meal, right?

That is exactly what Joe Scaravella envisions when he decides to open up an Italian restaurant and employ Italian grandmothers or Nonnas as cooks. Based on a true life story, this tear-jerking yet heart-warming film celebrates life, family, and love.

Streaming from: May 9th

7. The Royals (Netflix)

A modern-day prince Avviraj Singh (Rajkumar) and a fierce CEO Sophia Kanmani Shekhar (Aamkumari) team up to save the crumbling Morpur Palace and transform it into a premium B&B experience. The way to accomplish the task is narrow, riddled with risks, troubles, ego, and the biggest obstacle- love. Will the royals reign supreme in this battle or succumb to the unyielding ambition of the Aamkumari?

Tune in to watch the drama unfold!

Streaming from: May 9th

8. Long Way Home (Apple TV+)

Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman are back with another instalment of their motorcycle travel series, Long Way. This time, the journey route includes the vast Nordic countries and into the Arctic Circle, followed by the Baltics in Eastern Europe. After the extensive travel route, the duo will travel through the Alps and across Switzerland and France.

While the travel route is long, there are many challenges. But the experience is always worth it, right?

Streaming from: May 9th

9. Robinhood (Zee 5)

Everyone knows the tale of a Robin Hood, who steals from the rich and donates to the poor. But situations are reversed when a modern-day Robin Hood is forced to protect a high-profile client, raising doubts and questions.

Streaming from: May 10th

With these latest OTT releases this week, it is safe to assume entertainment is sorted. No matter what your mood is, there is a release for it. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your popcorn cuddle up on the couch and pick your favourite for the week!

