Darjeeling is a place that makes you fall in love with nature. The breathtaking hills, lush greenery, and charming houses make you believe that this place is poetry written by nature. For us living in the South, especially Vizag, it might feel like a distant dream, but hey, with the right attitude, knowledge, and gusto, travelling to Darjeeling can be a piece of cake. Here’s a travel guide to help!

How to Get There

The most convenient and budget-friendly way to travel is by train from Visakhapatnam to New Jalpaiguri. Once you arrive, you can take a cab from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling or rent a bike for a more adventurous journey.

Visakhapatnam to New Jalpaiguri (NJP)

The Vivek Express (Train No. 22503) departs at 11:00 P.M. and operates daily throughout the week. And, you can take the same train for your return journey, making it a convenient option both ways.

From New Jalpaiguri, cabs are available for approximately Rs 2,500-Rs 3,500, depending on the vehicle type. Alternatively, bike rentals range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per day, providing a thrilling experience as you ride through the scenic mountain roads.

Accommodation

Darjeeling offers numerous accommodation options, ranging from budget stays to luxury resorts. You can find comfortable rooms priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per night. Popular budget-friendly hotels include:

Dekeling Hotel – Known for its homely vibe and excellent views

Golden Heights Enclave – A great stay option with cozy rooms and friendly service

Hotel Broadway Annexe – Offers an affordable yet comfortable lodging experience

For those looking for a more luxurious experience, heritage hotels like the Elgin Darjeeling provide an elegant stay, though at a higher price range.

Meal Costs

Expect to spend around Rs 1,000 per day on food, enjoying local delicacies and warm beverages at cosy cafés and roadside eateries. Some must-try dishes in Darjeeling include:

Thukpa – A comforting noodle soup perfect for chilly evenings

Momos – The ultimate snack, served with spicy chutney

Darjeeling Tea – No trip is complete without sipping on the world-famous brew

Nepali Thali – A hearty meal featuring dal, rice, veggies, and meat options

For a two-day trip, including travel, accommodation, and meals, the estimated cost would be around Rs 7,000 – Rs 10,000 per person, depending on your preferences.

Best Places to Visit in Darjeeling

Darjeeling is full of scenic beauty, adventure, and cultural experiences. Here are the top spots you shouldn’t miss:

1. Tiger Hill

Famous for its panoramic sunrise views over Mount Kanchenjunga, this spot is worth waking up early for.

2. Batasia Loop

A picturesque railway loop offers breathtaking views, especially when the iconic toy train passes through.

3. Darjeeling Ropeway

Experience an aerial view of Darjeeling’s tea estates, valleys, and rolling hills with this exciting cable car ride.

4. Ghoom Monastery

One of the oldest Buddhist monasteries in the region, offering a peaceful retreat and insight into Tibetan culture.

5. Tea Gardens

Visit sprawling tea estates like Happy Valley Tea Estate, where you can witness tea-making processes and savour fresh Darjeeling tea.

6. Mall Road & Chowrasta

The vibrant heart of Darjeeling, where you can shop for souvenirs, try street food, and soak in the lively atmosphere.

There you have it, A complete travel guide from Vizag to Darjeeling covering all the travel expenses and also the must-visit places in this beautiful hill city.

