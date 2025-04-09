The stage is set for a thrilling encounter as Gujarat Titans (GT) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2025. Both teams are looking to build on their recent performances, with Gujarat Titans seeking to extend their winning streak and Rajasthan Royals aiming to continue their momentum after a strong victory over Punjab Kings. Know our predictions for who will RR vs GT and check out the pitch report and playing 11.

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad offers a balanced pitch that supports both batting and bowling. The surface provides consistent bounce, which can help batters play their shots confidently. However, early swing for seamers and some assistance to spinners later in the game make it a challenging track for teams to post high totals consistently.

Gujarat Titans have a strong head-to-head record against Rajasthan Royals, winning five out of six matches. This dominance suggests that GT might have an edge in this encounter.

Playing 11 Prediction

Gujarat Titans predicted XI

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact sub: Sandeep Sharma/Ishant Sharma

Rajasthan Royals predicted XI

Sanju Samson (c&wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Tushar Deshpande

Impact sub: Akash Madhwal

Who Will Win

RR vs GT has seen a strong head-to-head record and home-ground advantage, Gujarat Titans have a slight edge in this match. However, Rajasthan Royals cannot be underlooked, especially with their recent win over Punjab Kings. The outcome will depend on how well each team executes their strategies, but Gujarat Titans might have the upper hand in this encounter.

