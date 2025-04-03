The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has unveiled the much-anticipated schedule for Team India’s 2025 home season, featuring exciting encounters against the West Indies and South Africa across multiple formats. Cricket fans can look forward to gripping Test matches, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) in what promises to be a thrilling season. As part of the lineup, Visakhapatnam will host the third and final ODI – India vs South Africa – on December 6, 2025, at 1:30 PM IST.

India’s Home Season Breakdown

The action kicks off with a two-match Test series against the West Indies, beginning in Ahmedabad on October 2. The second Test will be played in Kolkata from October 10-14.

Following this, India will face South Africa in a multi-format contest, starting with a historic Test series. Notably, Guwahati will make history by hosting its first-ever Test match. The Test leg begins in New Delhi on November 14, with Guwahati hosting the second Test from November 22-26.

The tour then moves to the ODI series, featuring matches in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam from November 30 to December 6. This will be followed by a five-match T20I series, with games scheduled in Cuttack, Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad between December 9 and December 19.

Complete Schedule for India’s Home Series

West Indies Series

1st Test – India vs West Indies: October 2-6 – Ahmedabad (9:30 AM IST)

2nd Test – India vs West Indies: October 10-14 – Kolkata (9:30 AM IST)

South Africa Series

Test Matches

1st Test – India vs South Africa: November 14-18 – New Delhi (9:30 AM IST)

2nd Test – India vs South Africa: November 22-26 – Guwahati (9:30 AM IST)

ODI Series

1st ODI – India vs South Africa: November 30 – Ranchi (1:30 PM IST)

2nd ODI – India vs South Africa: December 3 – Raipur (1:30 PM IST)

3rd ODI – India vs South Africa: December 6 – Visakhapatnam (1:30 PM IST)

T20I Series

1st T20I – India vs South Africa: December 9 – Cuttack (7:00 PM IST)

2nd T20I – India vs South Africa: December 11 – New Chandigarh (7:00 PM IST)

3rd T20I – India vs South Africa: December 14 – Dharamsala (7:00 PM IST)

4th T20I – India vs South Africa: December 17 – Lucknow (7:00 PM IST)

5th T20I – India vs South Africa: December 19 – Ahmedabad (7:00 PM IST)

With a packed schedule featuring high-intensity clashes, cricket enthusiasts across the country are in for a thrilling season of international action.

