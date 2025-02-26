The under-construction Keshkal Tunnel in Chhattisgarh is set to revolutionize connectivity between Raipur and Visakhapatnam, slashing travel time by five hours, from twelve hours to just seven.

This ambitious project, part of the Bharatmala initiative, is rapidly progressing and promises safer, more efficient travel by replacing treacherous mountain roads. With completion expected by 2025, the tunnel will enhance access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities, supporting the government’s efforts to reduce Naxal influence in the area by 2026.

Currently, the winding, steep roads of Bastar pose a significant challenge for travelers, particularly tourists and traders. The new tunnel, spanning 2.79 km, will bypass these obstacles, allowing for smoother transportation and fostering regional development. Officials report that construction is moving at a swift pace, with around 10 meters of rock being excavated daily.

Beyond easing travel, the tunnel is expected to unlock the economic potential of the region. Bastar’s breathtaking tourist attractions—including Chitrakote and Tirathgarh Waterfalls, Kutumsar Caves, and Danteshwari Temple—will become more accessible, boosting tourism and local businesses. Farmers and artisans will also benefit, as improved transport links will facilitate the sale of agricultural produce and handicrafts to markets in South India.

The project is more than just infrastructure—it is a step toward regional stability. As century-old mountain routes make way for modern expressways, the Keshkal Tunnel is poised to become a game-changer, improving connectivity between Raipur and Visakhapatnam.

