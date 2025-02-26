As part of Swachhata Campaign 4.0 and Swachhata Hi Seva, the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) has launched a mega plantation drive under the theme ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ at multiple locations across Visakhapatnam district. With the support of the district administration, VPA has set an ambitious target of planting one million saplings over the next three years to promote environmental conservation.

Responding to this initiative, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad commended VPA’s efforts and extended support to expand the programme across the district. Consequently, the Green Visakha Mission was launched, engaging government departments, public sector undertakings, NGOs, industries, schools, and colleges in a structured action plan. To ensure proper coordination, weekly review meetings are being conducted every Thursday at the District Collector’s Office, involving all key stakeholders. The District Water Management Agency (DWMA) has been entrusted with maintaining the planted saplings.

The plantation drive is being carried out in a phased manner:

Phase 1 (by March 2025): 3.5 lakh saplings will be provided to various organizations, including GVMC, VMRDA, the forest department, industries, and educational institutions.

Phase 2 (2025-26): Another 3.5 lakh saplings will be planted.

Phase 3 (2026-27): The remaining saplings will be distributed, ensuring the mission’s completion within three years.

So far, 21,000 saplings have been planted in various agency schools, and 50,000 saplings have been distributed across the city. The plantation includes fruit-bearing species such as mango, chickoo, custard apple, coconut, and tamarind, along with forest species like neem, almond, and mahogany.

With continuous monitoring through weekly review meetings, the joint efforts of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority and the district administration aim to drive the Green Visakha Mission forward, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future for Visakhapatnam.

Read also- Maha Shivaratri in Visakhapatnam: 1.08 Crore Lingas, water from Maha Kumbh Mela prepared for abhishekam

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news articles.