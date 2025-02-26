If you’ve ever had the honour of relying on public buses in Vizag, you know it’s a rollercoaster of emotions but imagine the rollercoaster is stuck at the top, and you have no idea when it’ll move. Waiting for a bus here isn’t just a simple task, it’s a journey through different emotional phases. Take a look at the 5 stages of waiting for a bus in Vizag:

Stage 1: Hope

You step onto the bus stop with confidence. The sun is shining (too brightly, but you ignore that), and your energy is still intact. You check the time and think, “The bus should be here in 5 minutes. Perfect timing!”

A fellow passenger looks at you and nods in agreement. The world seems like a fair place, and the universe is on your side. Maybe today is the day Vizag’s buses will run on time. Maybe you’ll even get a seat!

(Spoiler alert: They won’t, and you won’t.)

Stage 2: Doubt

Five minutes pass. No bus. Ten minutes pass. Still no bus. You start shifting your weight from one foot to another, looking around as if someone nearby has a secret timetable that you don’t know about.

You see a distant shape—could it be? Your heart skips a beat. But as it gets closer, you realize… it’s just an overfilled auto.

“Maybe there’s traffic,” you say to yourself. “Vizag roads are unpredictable, after all.” You take out your phone and refresh Google Maps, but deep inside, you already know: this is the beginning of the end.

Stage 3: Frustration

Fifteen minutes turn into twenty-five. The sun is now your enemy, beating down on you like a personal vendetta. Sweat trickles down your back. Your mood sours.

You start looking at alternatives. Should you take an auto? But they’re charging three kidneys for a 10-minute ride. Should you book a Rapido? But then you remember that the last time you tried, the driver called you, asked for your destination, and then cancelled.

Meanwhile, the buses for every other route—routes you don’t need—are arriving one after the other, almost mocking you.

Stage 4: Despair

It has now been 40 minutes. You’ve accepted your fate. You’re never getting on a bus. Your life is now just standing at this bus stop forever, watching your dreams crumble like a dry samosa.

You start contemplating your choices. Why didn’t I just leave earlier? Why didn’t I take that empty bus going in the opposite direction just for the vibes? Why did I trust the APSRTC timings? Why am I even alive?

The once-friendly fellow passengers are now just faceless souls trapped in the same eternal struggle. You exchange a silent glance with one of them in understanding: We are all victims here.

Stage 5: Relief

Just as you’re about to give up, you see it—a bus, your bus, in the distance! It’s moving in slow motion, like a cinematic masterpiece.

But hold on. Something’s wrong. It’s already full. Scratch that—people are dangling from the entrance. The conductor is shouting something, but you can’t hear it over the honking, yelling, and general chaos.

You have two choices:

Fight your way in like a true warrior, elbows out, dignity forgotten. Step back, and wait for the next one.

Either way, you know what’s coming: The cycle will repeat. Tomorrow, you’ll be right back at the same bus stop, standing in the sun, clinging to hope that maybe, just maybe, today will be different.

(But it won’t.)

Waiting for a bus in Vizag—it’s a test of patience, endurance, and the human spirit. It teaches you life’s hardest lessons: nothing is certain, hope is unreliable, and the bus you need is always the one that never comes.

But hey, at least it’s cheaper than an auto.

Also, read: This scenic bus ride in Vizag takes you along one of India’s most beautiful beach roads!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related articles.