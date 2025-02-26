There are times when all we want to do is retreat into a comforting space and relax. In Vizag, our safe space is the beach, where we can rest our worries on the waves and let the cool air brush through. There are many beachfront hotels across the coast of Vizag, offering a wide range of services and scenes for every kind of traveller. Here are some of them:

1. Ocean Vista Bay Hotel

This picturesque hotel is located along Beach Road and offers a beautiful view of the sea. Some rooms have a scenic view of the beach, making it a perfect getaway from the daily grind. Their in-house eatery, Dine Destiny Restaurant, dishes out mouthwatering food and also offers buffets on Sundays. The optimal location of the hotel places the visitors close to pubs and nightlife of the city, making it a must-visit hotel.

Location: Pedda Waltair

2. Ambica Sea Green

Ambica Sea Green is a beloved hotel for its exceptional service, luxurious interiors, and restaurants that serve delectable food. There are different rooms available that offer the experience of waking up by the sea. Multiple in-house restaurants serve delicious dishes of different cuisines and cater to the hunger pangs of every traveller.

Location: Pedda Waltair

3. Casa Beach Front Hotel

Casa Beach Front Hotel is a three-star property, situated at the Bheemili beach coast. The hotel offers a 180-degree panoramic sea view. Amenities for travellers include a children’s play park, terrace seating, a restaurant, a swimming pool, and a gym. This is the perfect place to retreat and have a rejuvenate while being surrounded by scenic views and luxurious accommodations.

Location: Bheemunipatnam

4. Welcomhotel by ITC Devee Grand Bay

This five-star property is located along the beach road, offering a magnificent view of the sea along with premium room accommodations. The hotel has four restaurants and beverage outlets along with many other facilities.

There are many experiences for travellers to indulge in such as mixology and cooking classes to know the preparation process of drinks and food items. This hotel can be your next destination for a much-needed getaway.

Location: Maharani Peta

5. Treebo Seabreeze Comfort

Treebo is a well-known hotel chain, famous for its professional service, price affordability, and convenient accommodations. This hotel is located near the Bheemili beach, offering scenic views from the hotel. Treebo offers a complimentary breakfast, an indoor swimming pool, and free vehicle parking. There are multiple attractions and restaurants near the hotel, making it the perfect destination for a day of rest.

Location: Nerellavalasa Colony Revenue

Sometimes it is necessary to take a break, step back, and venture into a peaceful place for some relaxation near the sea. Looking at the glittering waves can be great for your mind and reduce stress as well. And with these beachfront hotels in Vizag, your next staycation with a view is sorted!

