Looking for a fun and energetic weekend out with your friends and family? We have covered you with some of the best resto-bars and clubs in Vizag that will offer you amazing cuisines, drinks, beverages, pleasing ambience, live music, DJ and whatnot. So when you are in the mood to party or just want a drink to rejuvenate, just check it out and head out to your preferred place.

Here is the list of the best clubs and resto-bars in Vizag for a weekend visit.

Stone Water

A lively and electrifying place with extraordinary ambience, a wide range of beverages and delicious desserts. An in-house DJ gets you grooving to rock-n-roll music on the dance floor. Stone Water is one of the latest addition to the list of happening places in the city.

Location: Yendada

Cosmic House

A perfect place to hang out with friends and family with a decent ambience, courteous and accommodating staff, superb live band and of course, yummy food with a variety of drinks options. They have covered you with their sizzling sizzlers, heavenly pizzas, and explosive biryanis if you are looking for some out-of-this-world fusion food.

Location: Siripuram

Salsa Restobar

If you’re looking for a place to satisfy your hunger and taste buds, this is the perfect spot. The interiors and the sound system make the ambience all the more enjoyable. A wide range of new mocktails along with exotic cocktails are prepared here in a variety of flavours.

Location: Asilmetta

Fuel Bar & Resto

Experience the most pleasing ambience, featuring live sports screening and musical nights all under one roof. Their menu is a mixture of various cuisines thoughtfully put together, which will tickle your taste buds. This place has some serious flavours. And if you’re a fan of Andhra cuisine, you’re in for a real treat.

Location: Yendada, Rushikonda

Also read: Cosiest cafes for a refreshing dose of coffee and croissants in Vizag

Moon

Their insane variety of food and drinks is overwhelming, and don’t forget to experience their live music to relax after a long tiring day. It is an exceptionally beautiful retreat, perfect for leisure in the company of friends, this place is a full package in itself.

Location: Siripuram

Tap the Sports Bar

Situated within the Varun Beach Inox building, Tap the Sports Bar has a very classy and modern decor, a cosy ambience, and comfortable furnishings that add a touch of freshness to the overall outlook. Their Menu features a range of tasty options. This is the right place to relax and revive with some good music and food.

Location: Varun Inox, Pandurangapuram

Viragoo Pub

This pub in Vizag organizes DJ nights featuring from commercial and Bollywood to techno music, and live music with some thrilling bands. They offer a great selection of drinks, including a variety of beers, wines, and spirits. They present the perfect blend of delicious food, refreshing drinks and lively entertainment.

Location: Thimmapuram

MYZ-UNO

“Myz-Uno”, the name represents the first (UNO) beer brewed out of Maize (MYZ) for Andhra Pradesh. They serve finger food, Continental, North Indian, South Indian, Italian, European, Belgian and Chinese with a fine dining area. They have live music to set a relaxing vibe and by the end of the night, the DJ takes over for a full-on party mode.

Location: Siripuram

Let us know which one of these resto-bars and clubs in Vizag you are visiting first. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city updates.