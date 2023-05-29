Vizag, with its vibrant atmosphere and stunning coastal views, offers a multitude of cosy coffee and croissant date spots that are perfect for couples and food enthusiasts alike. From quaint cafes nestled in charming corners to trendy spots with modern interiors, these delightful establishments combine the aromatic allure of freshly brewed coffee with the flaky goodness of croissants. Prepare to embark on a delightful journey of flavours as we explore some of the cosiest places in Vizag offering amazing coffee and croissants.

Here are the delightful cafes in Vizag that offer a refreshing dose of coffee and croissants that are perfect choices for a simple date.

Fresh Choice: Patisserie Bakery Café

Fresh Choice is a haven for croissant aficionados in the city who appreciate the impeccable blend of flavours and delicate, flaky texture found in their offerings. With three enticing variations to choose from, the Multigrain Croissant, the Butter Croissant, and the Chili Croissant, patrons are treated to a delightful range of baked delights. To enhance the experience further, their speciality coffee impeccably complements these airy croissants, resulting in a truly delectable pairing.

Location: Siripuram

Café Coffee Day

At Café Coffee Day, their croissants are a true delight, generously loaded with butter and boasting a golden-brown hue. The menu features a range of options, including the Plain croissant, cheese tomato croissant slider, chocolate croissant, grilled sausage croissant slider, Chicken Croissant Slider Platter, veg croissant slider platter, chocoberry croissant platter, and mixed Croissant Slider Platter. To accompany these delectable treats, Café Coffee Day offers a diverse array of coffee choices, spanning from classic cappuccinos to indulgent mochas. For those seeking a cold coffee experience, the Café Frappe is a must-try, available in a variety of flavours.

Location: RK Beach Road

Pastry Coffee n’ Conversation

True to its name, “Pastry Coffee N Conversation” offers delectable pastries and hot coffee in a cosy setting, providing the ideal atmosphere for conversations with friends and family. Movie enthusiasts will be drawn to the Hollywood and movie posters adorning the walls, adding to the charm of the place. With an extensive range of options available, including Black Coffee, Café Latte, Cappuccino, Mochachino, Hot Chocolate, and Chocochino, there’s something to satisfy every coffee lover’s palate. Additionally, the spot serves up croissants that are a perfect treat for those well-deserved cheat days, allowing you to indulge without guilt.

Location: Dutt Island, Siripuram

7th Heaven

For a delightful morning indulgence, treat yourself to the Chocolate Croissant and cheese garlic croissant at 7th Heaven. These delectable pastries are the perfect accompaniment to your breakfast coffee, providing a sweet and savoury delight. Prepare to experience a burst of cheesy and chocolaty goodness that will not only energize you but also linger in your thoughts long after lunchtime. Start your day on a sweeter note with these irresistible treats from 7th Heaven.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

Bae’s Cappuccino

Bae’s Cappuccino is renowned for its exceptional cuisine and indulgent hot beverages that exude sheer decadence. Their coffee menu boasts an extensive range of options, including cappuccino, cappuccino grande, cafe latte, cafe mocha, espresso, cinnamon black coffee, vanilla cappuccino, americano, caramel cafe macchiato, and macchiato. These delectable beverages perfectly complement the irresistible croissants on offer, creating a delightful pairing. Prepare to savour the harmonious combination of flavours that Bae’s Cappuccino proudly serves to its discerning customers.

Location: Balayya Sastri Layout, Seethammadhara

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.