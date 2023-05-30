Mystery shrouds the death of a tribal woman of Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam, whose dead body was found in a pool of blood at a lodge in Atchutapuram on Monday, 29 May 2023. According to the police, the woman, identified as Mahalakshmi, was an employee of Rythu Bharosa Kendra in Rambilli Mandal. Mahalakshmi, while pursuing intermediate at a college in Gajuwaka, fell in love with her collegemate Srinivasa Kumar.

As Mahalakshmi’s parents rejected their marriage proposal, they entered wedlock at the registrar’s office. However, differences cropped up between the two, in the course of time, and the woman returned to her parents and was staying with them.

On Monday, after attending a review meeting at the office, Mahalakshmi went to the lodge without informing her mother. According to the police, Srinivasa Kumar checked into the lodge alone at around 10 am, while Mahalakshmi went to it after noon. The lodge staff, upon hearing screams from the room, knocked at the door and learnt that it was locked from the inside.

The police who opened the door found the body in a pool of blood, while Srinivasa Kumar was seen in the washroom with injuries on his body. He was admitted to a hospital. Meanwhile, the deceased woman’s parents alleged harassment of their daughter by her in-laws and Srinivasa Kumar. They stated that the in-laws abused Mahalakshmi in the name of caste.

Adding that they filed for a divorce, the parents accused Srinivasa Kumar of threatening to kill their daughter several times and even tried to hit her with his motorbike. The Visakhapatnam Police registered a case and are investigating the case of the tribal woman who was found dead in a lodge.

