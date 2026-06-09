Lokesh Assures Help to Vizag Steel Plant Incident Families

State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh has assured the family members of the deceased in the incident at the Vizag Steel Plant of all help from the government.

Accompanied by Union Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, Minister Sandhya Rani, MP Sri Bharat, and TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao, the IT Minister consoled the kin of the victims at the KGH mortuary on Tuesday.

Lokesh enquired them about the accident and promised to stand by them in these difficult times.

“We will stand by the affected families for the rest of our lives,” said Lokesh while consoling the bereaved families.

Stating that a committee was set up to determine the cause of the accident, he said that appropriate action would be taken after the committee submits its report.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu