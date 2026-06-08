Vizag Gears Up for Four Special Events on International Yoga Day

The Vizag district administration has planned four events in connection with the International Yoga Day (June 21).

Ahead of the campaign, Collector M. Abhishikth Kishore held a preparatory meeting in Visakhapatnam on Monday where he directed the officials of all departments to work in coordination to organise yoga celebrations in the district successfully.

He said that four special events would be organised in the district in accordance with the theme of Yoga Day this year.

The Collector said that four events would be held in the district on June 9, 12, 15, and 21. He said that two programmes would be held in popular tourist areas. One of the remaining programmes would be organised on June 9 at 6 a.m. with a special district theme of ‘Ex-servicemen’.

He said that 300 persons from the Navy, 200 from the NCC, 50 from the Ex-Servicemen section and another 50 from the district officers would participate in the programme.

The Collector said the DRDA Project Director would act as the nodal officer for it. He instructed the officers concerned to make all the necessary arrangements for it.

Similarly, on June 12 and 15 special yoga celebrations would be held in the famous tourist areas of the district such as Rushikonda and Mudasarlova Golf Club. He said that 500 people each would participate in events. He instructed the officials of the Tourism Department to provide necessary infrastructure and security measures for the successful conduct of the programmes.

He also announced that advance arrangements were made for the main event to be organised in the district on June 21 with the participation of 1,000 individuals as a part of the State-level celebrations.

The Collector called upon the officials, staff, youth and representatives of voluntary organisations of various departments to participate in all the yoga programmes and make them successful. He suggested that everyone should contribute to building a healthy society through yoga.

Joint Collector Gobbilla Vidyadhari, DRO M. Visveswara Naidu, GVMC Additional Commissioner Satyaveni, DRDA PD Lakshmipathy, Tourism Officer Madhavi, Ayush Department officials and others participated in the meeting.

Also read: All set for launch of APL tournament in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu