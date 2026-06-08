7 Box Cricket Turfs in Vizag You Should Book This Weekend!

There is no need for a huge cricket ground when all you want is a good game with friends. Over the years, box cricket has become one of the most popular ways for people in Vizag to spend their evenings and weekends. Whether it’s a college gang, office team, or neighborhood friends, a tour booking and a cricket bat are enough to turn an ordinary day into a memorable one. If you’re planning your next match, here are some box cricket turfs in Vizag worth checking out.

Best Box Cricket Turfs in Vizag for Your Next Match with Friends!

1. Krishna’s Powerplay box cricket

If affordability is your priority, Krishna’s Powerplay is one of the best options in the city. The turf is well maintained, the nets are in good condition, and the pricing makes it easy for a large group to split the cost without spending too much.

What makes it stand out is the value it offers. You get a good playing surface, decent lighting for evening matches, and enough space for a competitive game at a price that’s hard to beat.

They provide special discounts for college students.

Why choose it?

Budget-friendly pricing

Good lighting for night matches

10% discount for college students

Dual tone grass

Best for college students

Location: Kommadhi

Price: Rs 500 – Rs 550 per hour

2. Hatrick Sports Club

Located in one of the busiest parts of the city, Hatrick Sports Club is a familiar name among cricket enthusiasts. The turf is maintained well and attracts a steady crowd throughout the week.

The location is another advantage. With plenty of cafés and food spots nearby, it’s easy to turn a cricket match into a complete evening outing.

Why choose it?

Central location

Quality turf

Good facilities

Popular among regular players

Location: MVP Colony

Price: Rs 700 – Rs 1000 per hour

3. Howzzat Sports Club

Howzzat Sports Club is a favorite among players living around Madhurawada and nearby areas. The turf is spacious and suitable for groups that enjoy longer matches.

The flood lights are reliable, making it a good choice for late-evening games after work or college.

Why choose it?

Spacious playing area

Good floodlights

Comfortable for larger groups

Well-maintained facility

Location: Madhurawada

Price: Rs 700 – Rs 900 per hour

4. SK Sports Arena

Located close to the beachside stretch, SK Sports Arena offers a slightly different experience from city-based turfs. The drive itself is enjoyable, especially during the evening.

The turf is spacious and works well for groups looking for a relaxed match away from crowded locations.

Why choose it?

Beach road location

Spacious turf

Good evening atmosphere

Suitable for weekend matches

Location: Kapuluppada Beach Road

Price: Rs 700 – Rs 900 per hour

5. Strokes Box Cricket

Strokes have become a regular choice for many cricket groups in the city. The turf quality is one of its strongest points, and the facility remains busy throughout the week.

The convenient location near Cinepolis makes it easy to find and access.

Why choose it?

Quality playing surface

Convenient location

Long operating hours

Popular among regular players

Location: Madhurawada

Price: Rs 700 – Rs 1000 per hour

6. Hit & Run Box Cricket

If your group enjoys combining a cricket match with a scenic drive, Hit & Run is worth considering. Located along the beautiful Bheemili Road stretch, it offers a refreshing change from city turf. Evening matches here are particularly enjoyable, especially around sunset.

Why choose it?

Scenic location

Peaceful surroundings

Great for weekend games

Less crowded atmosphere

Location: Bheemili Road

Price: Rs 800 – Rs 1000

7. Play Box Cricket

For those living around Gopalapatnam and Sheela Nagar, Play Box Cricket is a convenient option. The turf is maintained properly and offers a comfortable playing experience at a reasonable price.

It’s a good choice for regular matches without having to travel across the city.

Why choose it?

Affordable pricing

Good playing conditions

Convenient location

Suitable for frequent games

Location: Sheela Nagar

Price: Rs 600 – Rs 800

Final Thoughts

A good box cricket match isn’t just about runs and wickets. It’s about the arguments over close run-out, the celebrations after taking a catch, and the endless discussions about who should have opened the batting.

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly option like Krishnas Powerplay or a premium turf for a weekend match, Vizag has plenty of choices for every kind of cricket lover.

So, gather your team, book a slot, and get ready for a few hours of cricket, competition, and fun.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city-related articles.