Best Things To Do in Visakhapatnam This Weekend!

With the heat these days, people in Vizag are only stepping out when its necessary. With the entire week spent on working, sitting at one place, the weekend is here to relax and unwind. If you have a weekend with nothing to do, these are some of the things that you can do in Visakhapatnam!

Best things to do in Visakhapatnam during the weekend!

Catch a movie

With many good movies releasing this month, the cinemas are a great choice for the weekends. Nothing beats the feel of watching a movie on the big screen, right? Buy your favourite snacks, gather your friends or make this a solo date to catch a movie this weekend!

Feast on Kashmiri food at Novotel

In Vizag, food is an emotion. So, what’s a better way to enjoy the weekend than to attend a food festival? Novotel Visakhapatnam Varun Beach is organising a 10-day Kashmiri Food Festival bringing authentic recipes and cooking style to the table. Featuring Chef Abdul Hameed War, a respected cultural ambassador of Kashmiri cuisine, this is a festival you shouldn’t miss out on!

Play an indoor sport

When the weather is unpredictable, you feel like staying at home. However, after spending a week on a chair and in front of a screen, you need a digital detox and an activity to make your body active. If you want to stretch your muscles and play a sport, head to your nearest indoor stadium and have a well deserved sport match with your buddies!

Go café-hopping!

Vizag has many beautiful cafés with great aesthetic and mouthwatering food. With work and other tensions, you might not have tried any new food places in Vizag or have not gone out for a good meal. Well, now is the chance! Get dressed up, gather your friends, and go café hopping! Click cute pictures of the food, yourself, and the ambience and post it on the gram!

With so many activities and things to do, just take your pick and start having fun this weekend in Visakhapatnam! Let us know in the comments below what you’ll be doing!

If you’re not convinced to take a step out due to the weather, we’ve got you. Read this, where you don’t have to step out to have fun in Vizag! Too Hot to Step Out? Top Indoor Activities in Vizag to Keep the Fun Going!

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