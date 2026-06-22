Visakhapatnam woman death case in Mussoorie takes a new turn

The death of the Visakhapatnam woman, Radha Gayatri, in a homestay in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, under mysterious conditions recently, has taken a turn with the police registering a murder case against her husband.

Gayatri, a software engineer, was found dead at the homestay while on vacation with her husband Sricharan, also a techie.

Suspecting the role of son-in-law, Gayatri’s father Sudhakar lodged a compliant with both Visakhapatnam and Uttarakhand police. In the complaint, he alleged that Sricharan mentally harassed Gayatri.

Sudhakar also met Uttarakhand DGP Deepamseth and sought a detailed probe into the circumstances that led to his daughter’s death. He informed the DGP that his daughter was harassed after the marriage.

The DGP assured Sudhakar of an impartial investigation and action against the accused, if proven.

Meanwhile, Sricharan, who denied the allegations of Sudhakar, was reportedly absconding. It is learnt that he left the lodge at Simhachalam on Saturday night without informing the staff.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu