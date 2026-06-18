AP Government Greenlights Beach Shacks in Visakhapatnam

Despite criticism from a section of people, the State government has decided to go ahead with establishment of beach shacks in Visakhapatnam and Suryalanka.

A GO was issued on Wednesday paving the way for opening of beach shacks on the lines of those in Goa.

To be run on an experimental basis, permission will be given for operation of two shacks each in Visakhapatnam and Suryalanka.

In the order, it has been stated that the beach shacks will have only temporary structures in the area of 1,000 to 1,500 square feet and use of concrete is strictly prohibited.

According to the GO, drinks with less alcohol only will be sold at the prooised shacks and sale of IMFL is strictly prohibited.

Annual licence fee for each beach shack has been fixed as Rs 75,00,00. The amount will be increased by 10 per cent every year. Licences will be issued for a period of three years.

Fire safety, CRZ and FSSAI permissions are made mandatory.

The shacks will remain open from 10 AM to 8 PM.

The decision, according to the government, is aimed at boosting coastal tourism and job generation.

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