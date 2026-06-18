There are many good movies that have released this year, which have been buzzing among the fans. Out of these, the recent movie that has gained the attention is Obsession, a supernatural psychological horror, directed by Curry Barker. Made with a budget under one million dollars, this movie is now one of the highest-grossing film of 2026. Obsession still in theatres, but if you loved the movie and want to watch something similar, here are some Indian movies that will thrill you!

Loved Obsession? These Indian Movies Will Thrill You!

Darr

Rahul is obsessed with Kiran, his college classmate, and constantly stalks her. He loses his mind when Kiran is engaged to Sunil, a navy officer, and he decides to claim her through violence.

OTT: Netflix

Satham Podathey

Bhanu gets married to Ratnavel and hides his impotency and alcoholism. After finding out about Ratnavel’s secrets, Bhanu files for a divorce. After staying with her parents for a while, Bhanu meets Ravi, and starts to build a new life. But Ratnavel, who is set on making life miserable for Bhanu, returns with revenge in his mind.

OTT: Sun NXT

Aetbaar

Dr Ranveer is very protective for his college-going daughter, Ria, after his son’s death due to a car accident many years ago. Ria is pursuing a relationship with Aryan, a possessive and unpredictable man, and Ranveer tries his best to prevent the relationship.

OTT: Amazon Prime

Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya

Jai is a photographer who meets a headstrong Ria. Unaware of Jai’s marriage she falls in love with him. Her love takes an obsessive turn, which becomes fatal for everyone around her. This is a remake of the American film, Fatal Attraction.

OTT: JioHotstar

Vaali

Deva is a man with a hearing and speech impairment. He secretly loves his twin brother’s wife, Priya. He tries to best to separate the two, even to the extent of ruining the couple’s relationship.

OTT: Amazon Prime

Kadhal Konden

Vinod has survived physical and mental abuse in his childhood. He falls in love with Divya and gets so obsessed with her, that he becomes willing to kill anyone who comes in his way.

OTT: Aha Tamil

These movies share almost the same storyline and plot like Obsession with overwhelming love, menacing character leads, and nail-biting premise. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, get cosy on the couch, and start streaming these movies now!

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