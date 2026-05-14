Best Amazon Prime Korean Dramas to binge-watch this weekend!

Korean dramas and shows have become popular with global audience for their short episodes that are well-written and shot with amazing cinematography. There are many OTT platforms on which streamers can watch korean dramas like Netflix, Viki, and more. As of recent, Amazon Prime, has added many interesting Korean Dramas to its streaming content. Here are some dramas that you can binge-watch this weekend!

Best Amazon Prime Korean Dramas To Binge-Watch Now!

1. Confidence Queen

Three con artists with different backgrounds team up for a daring and adventurous scheme of revenge against the villains of this era.

2. GOOD BOY

The police revive their special recruitment for former national athletes after 11 years. Trading medals for badges as they tackle violent crimes and injustices with their athletic skills.

3. Marry My Husband

Kang Ji-won, a terminally ill cancer patient, is killed by her husband and her best friend after she witnesses them having an affair. Based on the comics of the same name, this is a must-watch!

4. Death’s Game

At the brink of going to hell, Yee-jae must cycle through 12 separate lives and 12 separate deaths in this reincarnation drama, who dies by suicide after losing hope.

5. Head Over Heels

Park Seong-a is a high school student, but at night, she is a shaman named Fairy Cheon Ji. One night, Bae Gyeon-u, her crush, visits her shaman establishment, and sees that he is destined to die soon. She decides to save him from his destiny, when he appears as a transfer student.

6. My Mister

In a world that is less than kind, a young woman and a middle-aged man develop a sense of kinship as they find warmth and comfort in one another.

With these best Amazon Prime Korean dramas, make sure that entertainment is available always! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn, get comfy on the couch, and start streaming these entertaining drama series now!

Also read: 7 best web series to binge-watch on Zee 5 this week!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.