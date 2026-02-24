Best Horror Movies on Amazon Prime to Stream If You Dare!

Horror is a genre of media that has been evolving for a long time. Combining elements of suspense, action, drama, and occasionally romance, this genre encompasses a wide range of subdivisions. If you are up for a challenge and the thrill, here are some of the best horror movies that you can stream on Amazon Prime!

Discretion advised: These movies are not for the faint-hearted as they contain themes of gore, violence and assault.

Best Horror movies on Amazon Prime that you can stream now!

1. Good Boy (2025)

This American supernatural horror film presents the perspective of a dog named Indy, who strives to save his owner, Todd, from a mysterious supernatural force, all while grappling with a chronic lung illness. Indy is the first canine to win a major film acting category at the 9th Astra Film Awards, making this a must-watch!

2. Rabbit Trap

Married musicians Darcy and Daphne travel to the countryside for more inspiration for their music record. While Darcy ventures into the wild to collect audio samples, he returns home with a mysterious sound that has never heard by humans. After that incident, a stager appears at their doorstep, and reality blurs with the fatal supernatural.

3. Dust Bunny

A ten-year-old Aurora approaches a hit man to kill the ‘monster’ under her bed, which she claims ate her family. The duo soon get ambushed by dangerous assassins who are after them, suspecting that these are the ones who killed her parents. Written by Bryan Fuller, known for his television shows, Hannibal and Pushing Daisies, this fantasy-horror movie borders more towards the violent genre.

4. Get Out

Chris is invited by his girlfriend Rose to meet her parents during a weekend getaway to their hometown. Although the parents appear accommodating at first, Chris is not ready to witness the horrors ahead. If you love a trippy movie that tests your sanity, just stream this amazing movie!

5. Hereditary

The matriarch of a family dies, leaving behind a grieving family. While Annie, the daughter, is trying to move on from the death, strange things occur, and the bone-chilling horror about her mother’s ancestry comes to light.

6. Smile

Dr Ross encounters a weird and traumatic incident with a patient, and in the following days, she experiences horrifying things she can’t explain. To survive this waking nightmare, she needs to confront her dark past.

7. Midsommar

Dani and Christian’s relationship is on the brink of breaking off because of Dani’s psychological trauma. She invites herself to join her boyfriend, Christian and his friends to a midsummer festival in a remote Swedish village, changing her life forever.

Ranging from an action-packed story to unflinching sequences, these best horror movies on Amazon Prime have something for everyone! So, what are you waiting for? Start streaming these terrifying movies now!

