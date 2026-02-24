Tourism development in Visakhapatnam gains boost

State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh has said that the alliance government in Andhra Pradesh is committed to developing Visakhapatnam into a world-class tourist hub.

Responding to the issues brought to the notice of the House during Question Hour by Visakha South MLA Vamsikrishna Srinivas on February 24, Durgesh said Visakhapatnam holds the key in the development of the tourism sector in the State.

Pointing out that agreements worth Rs. 8,650 crore were signed during the recent CII summit in Visakhapatnam, the minister said star hotels like Oberoi and Taj would come up in the city.

Similarly, water sports were launched at Rushikonda, Timmapuram, Sagar Nagar, and Bhimili, Durgesh said, and added that seaplane, helitourism, and cruise services were being strengthened.

He further said caravan parks were proposed in all regions of the state.

On the hurdles for tourism development due to CRZ, he hoped the issue would be resolved soon.

Earlier, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, speaking in the Assembly, underlined the need for more focus on tourism development in Visakhapatnam.

Owing to various factors, the tourism development was not on the expected lines in the fast-developing city.

He suggested provision of subsidy to the industries that come forward with big investments.

Also read: Fake GST invoices Vizag case cracked, mastermind nabbed

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.