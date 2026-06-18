Sankar Foundation Sets Record With 201 Surgeries in a Day

Sankar Foundation Eye Hospital in the city performed the highest-ever number of 201 surgeries in a single day on June 17. This surpassed its own earlier record of 176 surgeries performed on June 10, 2026, reaffirming the hospital’s relentless pursuit of excellence in eye care delivery.

This extraordinary feat is a shining testament to the unwavering dedication, precision, and efficiency of the hospital’s doctors, OT staff, paramedical teams, outreach personnel, Dr. NTR Vaidya Seva team, Arogya Mitras, Stores Department team and every member who contributed to this landmark achievement.

On this historic day, Sankar Foundation successfully carried out a remarkable total of 201 surgeries, showcasing both volume and variety across specialties like glaucoma, cornea, retina, orbit, paediatric etc. and Phacos under Dr NTR Vaidya Seva of Govt of Andhra Pradesh.

M. Ramdas, Chairman of the Trust Board, and Trustees hailed this as a memorable achievement, commending the doctors and staff for their exemplary service.

At a special meeting held on June 18, A. Krishna Kumar, Managing Trustee & CEO, honoured and felicitated the doctors and supporting staff, praising their remarkable dedication and teamwork that brought laurels to the Foundation. The achievement served not only as a celebration of success but also as a powerful boost to team morale, inspiring continued excellence in patient care.

With eight state-of-the-art operation theatres equipped with cutting-edge technology, Sankar Foundation continues to set new benchmarks in compassionate, quality eye care—proving once again that its commitment to service excellence knows no bounds.

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