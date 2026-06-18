20,876 kg Ganja Destroyed by Vizag City Police

Ganja (20,876 kg), worth crores of rupees, was destroyed by the Vizag range police at Coastal Waste Management Plant at Parawada in Anakapalle district on Thursday.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, who was present along with Visakha Range IG Gopinath Jatti and others, said the aim of the government was to ensure a drug-free society.

Several meadures were taken to curb ganja smuggling. Besides, alternative crops were being promoted to support farmers, said the Home Minister.

She also said that awareness programmes were being organised to keep the youth away from drugs and ganja, she said.

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