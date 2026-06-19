Free travel facility for NEET candidates on June 21

The state government will provide a free travel facility in APSRTC buses to the candidates appearing for the NEET (UG)-2026 examination to be held on June 21, 2026.

According to a press note issued by Joint Collector G. Vidyadhari,

The candidates can avail themselves of the facility by showing their new hall ticket.

The RTC staff will take only the new hall tickets into consideration for free travel, and those who show the old hall tickets will not be allowed to travel free of cost.

Candidates must carry the new original hall ticket with them.

Students should plan in such a way that they reach the examination centres in time.

Parents and guardians have been advised to send their children to examination centres well in advance.

According to the Joint Collector, the state government has made these special arrangements, giving priority to the comfort of the students.

Extending best wishes to the NEET candidates in the district, Vidyadhari exhorted them to make use of the free travel facility.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu