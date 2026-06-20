Raja Yoga promotes health and happiness: Expert

Total health, wealth and happiness can be achieved through Sahaja Raja Yoga, according to Florida-based international yoga practitioner P Sujatha.

Speaking at a programme held in Visakhapatnam on Friday as a part of International Yoga Day celebrations under the auspices of Prajapita Brahmakumaris Ishwariya University, Sujatha, who attended the event as the chief guest, said that in the present society, everyone lacks physical and mental strength.

“Many are falling sick due to anxiety, stress, and lack of stability. However, to overcome these, the only solution is to learn Paramatma Yoga. Yoga should be made a part of daily life,” said the yoga practitioner.

The organiser of the event, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris spokesperson B K Rameshwari, said that every year, Yoga Day celebrations are organised for journalists.

“Brahma Kumaris is providing free yoga training in 9,200 centres in 140 countries around the world. Everyone should spare 20 minutes every day for health. Raja yoga meditation can be easily learnt in seven days. We are organising a free meditation programme for journalists at Vizag Journalists Forum,” she said.

Yoga expert K Venkata Rao, Vizag Film Society president Narava Prakasa Rao and others participated in the programme.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu