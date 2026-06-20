>
Light Dark
More...

Now Reading: Make yoga a part of life: Pranav Gopal

1
  • 01

    Make yoga a part of life: Pranav Gopal

Light Dark

Make yoga a part of life: Pranav Gopal

Team Yo! VizagNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam4 hours ago

VMRDA Celebrates International Yoga Day 2026 at Kailasagiri

M V Pranav Gopal, Chairman of VMRDA, has exhorted the people to make yoga a part of their life to stay fit. Participating in the yoga programme held at the recently installed Trishul on Kailasagiri on Saturday as a part of International Yoga Day 2026 celebrations, Pranav Gopal said it was a pleasure to organise the event on Kailasagiri amidst the beauty of nature.

“Yoga plays a key role in keeping one healthy in the present lifestyle,” he observed advising the youth to spare some time to practise yoga.

Yoga practitioner Molleti Kiran explained the benefits of yoga and performed various yoga asanas.

Besides Pranav Gopal, VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharat, Secretary Murali Krishna, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Supervising Engineer Madhusudhan Rao, Forest official Ramana Murthy, Chief Statistical Officer Hari Prasad, VMRDA employees, Waltair Club and Central Park yoga practitioners and others participated in the programme held for International Yoga Day 2026 which was organised by VMRDA.

Also read: Beach shacks to take shape in Vizag soon

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

Related Posts

Previous Post

Next Post

Loading Next Post...
Search
Popular Now
Show More
Scroll to Top
Loading

Signing-in 3 seconds...

Signing-up 3 seconds...