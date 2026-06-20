VMRDA Celebrates International Yoga Day 2026 at Kailasagiri

M V Pranav Gopal, Chairman of VMRDA, has exhorted the people to make yoga a part of their life to stay fit. Participating in the yoga programme held at the recently installed Trishul on Kailasagiri on Saturday as a part of International Yoga Day 2026 celebrations, Pranav Gopal said it was a pleasure to organise the event on Kailasagiri amidst the beauty of nature.

“Yoga plays a key role in keeping one healthy in the present lifestyle,” he observed advising the youth to spare some time to practise yoga.

Yoga practitioner Molleti Kiran explained the benefits of yoga and performed various yoga asanas.

Besides Pranav Gopal, VMRDA Commissioner Tej Bharat, Secretary Murali Krishna, Chief Engineer Vinay Kumar, Supervising Engineer Madhusudhan Rao, Forest official Ramana Murthy, Chief Statistical Officer Hari Prasad, VMRDA employees, Waltair Club and Central Park yoga practitioners and others participated in the programme held for International Yoga Day 2026 which was organised by VMRDA.

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This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu